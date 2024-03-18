During Fantasy Suites, Kelsey told Joey that her family totally approved of their relationship, and then she decided to open up to him like never before.
"I want to tell you that I do love you, Joey," Kelsey announced. "I feel confident in saying it... It's honestly so exciting to say it, and I can't stop smiling!"
Kelsey had blown Joey's expectations out of the water, and he told the bachelorette in return, "I have wanted to express to you where my feelings are at, but I can be closed off sometimes... I haven't had a doubt about how I'm feeling for you for a very long time."
Joey added, "I am falling in love with you fully. I've felt it for a while, and I am so excited about what can be and what can happen between us... I am falling in love with you, and I know how real it is."
But after their date, Kelsey began worrying about Joey crushing her in the end, and so she wrote him a note that read, "We need to talk," and it shook Joey to his core.
Until The Bachelor viewers can find out what happens next between Kelsey A. and Joey, let's get to know this bachelorette a little better right now.
According to ABC, Kelsey A. is "really something special"
Kelsey A. is a "southern sweetheart," according to ABC, and she's pretty fearless.
When Kelsey A. was only 17-years-old, she gave herself a tattoo.
Kelsey also has a tattoo on her inner bottom lip in dedication of a homeless person she had befriended in New Orleans.
Kelsey A. reveals her best relationship advice and #relationshipgoals
Kelsey A. would advise couples to choose each other every day, according to BachelorNation.com.
"I think with any relationship, platonic or romantic, it is really important to take a second to see things from the other perspective when conflict arises," Kelsey A. says.
Her #relationshipgoals is Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively because of how fun and loving they appear to be. She also thinks they both have a great sense of humor.
Kelsey A. fires back at trolls for calling her "boring"
Kelsey recently took to Tiktok and slammed the haters out there who have claimed she's really boring on The Bachelor.
"I'm not offended when people are telling me that my teeth are yellow. I'm not offended is somebody is telling me something about my hair. I'm not offended by none of it. But when someone calls me 'boring,' I'm not f-cking -- I'm not boring," Kelsey quipped.
"I'm not freakin' boring y'all! I'm freakin' cool! Well, I think I'm cool. I do cool things. I drink alcohol. No, I'm just kidding. No, I've been skydiving, I love going on sporadic trips, I planned a trip out of the country in 12 hours and went!"
Kelsey continued to argue, "I have fun and I like to laugh, and I like to do things that are cool that other people than me do, I think! I don't know, but I'm freakin' cool and you know what? I don't care what y'all say! I don't care. Whatever y'all say, I don't care, because I'm not boring."
Kelsey added, "I have a freakin' lip tattoo in honor of a homeless man that I would go and hang out with when I would go downtown [in New Orleans]. I'm cool."
Kelsey reacts to fans eager to see her dad as The Golden Bachelor star
Kelsey took to TikTok after her hometowns aired on The Bachelor and playfully vented about how fans all over the world were obsessing about how her handsome New Orleans-based father, Mark, should star on Season 2 of The Golden Bachelor.
"Please just no more Sexy Red edits of my dad.. Use Billy Joel or something. That's all.. I'll let Mark have his moment," Kelsey captioned her post, referring to how fans have made video montages of Kelsey's dad set to the sexually-explicit song "SkeeYee" by Sexyy Red.
Kelsey said in the video, "I would just like to thank everyone for the nightmares that I will have tonight in regards to the posts y'all have made about my dad. It is frightful indeed -- very!"
"Why are there thirst traps of my father on TikTok?" the bachelorette went on. "I don't even have thirst traps y'all!"
One fan wrote how Mark was her "favorite" part of the hometown dates, and Kelsey called that shoutout "tasteful" and "beautiful."
But then Kelsey proceeded to lament about how she's "scarred for life" after seeing people match clips of her dad to the lyrics of "SkeeYee."
Kelsey suggested that she'd be open to her dad dating on a reality TV show, or at least in the public eye.
"I feel like I need to make my dad a business email for all of these people, trying to set him up with their mom, their sister, their aunt, their niece or themselves," Kelsey quipped.
"I'm like, 'Y'all, Marky Mark for Golden Bachelor!' Come on! Can they just do that?! I don't know. I feel like we should riot? Should we riot? I'll riot. Okay, guys."
Earlier that day, Kelsey had posted a different TikTok video that showed Mark revealing if he'd even be interested in starring on The Golden Bachelor, following in Gerry Turner's footsteps.
"Are you going to be the next The Golden Bachelor?" Kelsey asked.