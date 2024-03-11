Joey said he felt immediate chemistry with Kelsey A. during their first one-on-one date in Spain, but she began to struggle in Montreal, complaining that Joey wasn't giving her enough attention.
"You don't deserve to ever feel like you're in the background," Joey assured Kelsey A. "You can't be. It's impossible for you to be. You have this brightness about you that is so different, and you have this warmth around you."
Joey then calmed Kelsey A.'s fears by asking her to join him on a one-on-one date in Jasper, where he called their connection "magical," and then Kelsey A. secured a hometown date in Louisiana.
"I just know I could be happy every day if Kelsey A. is the person I'm with," Joey said in a confessional.
Joey received a stamp of approval from Kelsey A.'s beloved dad Mark, and Kelsey A. was shown telling her dad that she truly loved Joey.
"I want to blurt out that I love him. I am ready for whatever may come, and I'm ready to fight for him. I hope that he feels the same way," Kelsey told The Bachelor cameras.
Until The Bachelor viewers can find out what happens next between Kelsey A. and Joey, let's get to know this bachelorette a little better right now.
According to ABC, Kelsey A. is "really something special"
Kelsey A. is a "southern sweetheart," according to ABC, and she's pretty fearless.
When Kelsey A. was only 17-years-old, she gave herself a tattoo.
Kelsey also has a tattoo on her inner bottom lip in dedication of a homeless person she had befriended in New Orleans.
Kelsey A. reveals her best relationship advice and #relationshipgoals
Kelsey A. would advise couples to choose each other every day, according to BachelorNation.com.
"I think with any relationship, platonic or romantic, it is really important to take a second to see things from the other perspective when conflict arises," Kelsey A. says.
Her #relationshipgoals is Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively because of how fun and loving they appear to be. She also thinks they both have a great sense of humor.
Kelsey A. fires back at trolls for calling her "boring"
Kelsey recently took to Tiktok and slammed the haters out there who have claimed she's really boring on The Bachelor.
"I'm not offended when people are telling me that my teeth are yellow. I'm not offended is somebody is telling me something about my hair. I'm not offended by none of it. But when someone calls me 'boring,' I'm not f-cking -- I'm not boring," Kelsey quipped.
"I'm not freakin' boring y'all! I'm freakin' cool! Well, I think I'm cool. I do cool things. I drink alcohol. No, I'm just kidding. No, I've been skydiving, I love going on sporadic trips, I planned a trip out of the country in 12 hours and went!"
Kelsey continued to argue, "I have fun and I like to laugh, and I like to do things that are cool that other people than me do, I think! I don't know, but I'm freakin' cool and you know what? I don't care what y'all say! I don't care. Whatever y'all say, I don't care, because I'm not boring."
Kelsey added, "I have a freakin' lip tattoo in honor of a homeless man that I would go and hang out with when I would go downtown [in New Orleans]. I'm cool."