Kelsea Ballerini has announced a new version of her song "Hole in the Bottle" which will feature Shania Twain.

The track will be released on Friday at midnight. Ballerini released on Twitter a promotional image featuring herself standing with Twain.

"Hole in the Bottle" originally appeared on Ballerini's self-titled album Kelsea which was released in March. The singer released another album in September titled Ballerini.

The new "Hole in the Bottle" will be available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer and Tidal.

"They say don't meet your heroes...unless your hero is Shania Twain...then meet her, known her and make music with her. She's inspired me in every way and has become a mentor and friend and added some major sass and spice to 'Hole in the Bottle' the way only Shania could," Ballerini said in a statement.

Twain said, "Kelsea and I have had some laughs together over the last couple of years! She joined me on stage back in 2017 when I headlined Stagecoach and we've had a chance to catch up over a glass of wine a couple of times since. We've also sent pieces of songs back and forth to each other and I have to say, she's an incredible raw talent. I love 'Hole in the Bottle,' it really speaks to my own sense of humor and it was so cool to get to do it with a friend."