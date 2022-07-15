Kelsea Ballerini is back with new music.

The 28-year-old country music singer released a single and music video for the song "Love is a Cowboy" on Friday.

The "Love is a Cowboy" video shows Ballerini perform in a field of wheat at sunset as she sings about the ups and downs of love.

"Makes your heart feel like wild horses in your chest / Trying to catch, it's like tryna tame a wild, wild west / And when I'm with him, it's like ropin' the wind / Love is a cowboy," she sings.

"Love is a Cowboy" appears on Ballerini's forthcoming fifth studio album, Subject to Change, which is slated for release Sept. 23. The singer announced the album earlier this week.

Subject to Change also features the single "Heartfirst," which Ballerini released in April. The singer performed "Heartfirst" on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in June.

Subject to Change will mark Ballerini's first album since Ballerini, released in September 2020.