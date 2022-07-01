Kelsea Ballerini took the stage on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

ADVERTISEMENT

The 28-year-old country music singer performed her song "Heartfirst" during Thursday's episode of the ABC late-night show.

"Heartfirst" is the first single to debut from Ballerini's forthcoming fifth studio album. The singer released the song in April.

Ballerini's new album will be her first since Ballerini, released in September 2020.

The singer teased the album on Instagram this week, saying her next chapter is coming "soon."

"drove the PCH and listened to the final mixes of my album today and now i am going to eat copious amounts of sushi and drown in gratitude for this new little chapter we get to share together so soon," she wrote.

Ballerini tested positive for COVID-19 in April but was able to host and perform remotely during the CMT Music Awards.

The singer released the poetry book Feel Your Way Through in November 2021.