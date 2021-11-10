Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney won early CMA Awards Wednesday on Good Morning America.

The pair won both Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year for their song "Half of My Hometown."

The track appears on Ballerini's self-titled third studio album, which was released in March 2020.

Jimmie Allen announced the winners on the GMA stage and discussed his performance at the event, which airs live Wednesday from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville at 8 p.m. EST.

"I ain't going to lie, I'm nervous," Allen said.