Ballerini will also host the event with actor Anthony Mackie. Ballerini is nominated for three awards, including Video of the Year for "Half of My Hometown" featuring Kenny Chesney.
Brown leads the field of nominees with four nominations, including Video of the Year and Male Video of the Year for "One Mississippi."
The CMT Music Awards will air April 11 at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS and Paramount+. The CMT Music Awards Extended Cut with an additional 30 minutes of performances and bonus content will air April 15 at 8 p.m. on CMT.
Ballerini released her fourth album, Ballerini, in September 2020 and the new single "I Quit Drinking" with Lany in June. Brown last released the single "Leave You Alone" this month.
