Kelsea Ballerini and her husband, Morgan Evans, are headed for divorce.

The 28-year-old country music singer announced her split from Evans in a post Monday on Instagram Stories after nearly five years of marriage.

"Friends, I've always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold," Ballerini wrote. "This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce."

"This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end. It's hard to find the words here... but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons," she said. "With very active schedules coming up, please be mindful that we are both fragile, actively healing, and showing up the best we can."

Ballerini and Evans got engaged in December 2016 and married the next December.

People said Ballerini filed for divorce Friday.

"They've been working on their marriage for a very long time. Prior to this they had separated privately once before and have been in therapy for several years," a source said. "They gave it their best go but unfortunately arrived at the decision to formally separate."

Ballerini will release her fifth studio album, Subject to Change, on Sept. 23. The album features the single "Heartfirst," which Ballerini released in April.