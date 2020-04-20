Country music star Kelsea Ballerini and singer Halsey have teamed up on a remix of their recent single.

Ballerini, 26, released the "The Other Girl [The Other Mix]," a remix of her song with Halsey , 25, on Sunday.

Ballerini shared the original version of "The Other Girl" in March. The song appears on her third studio album, Kelsea, released March 20.

In a press release Monday, Ballerini described "The Other Girl" as "a dark and angsty story song."

"I always like to zig zag with singles to show different sides of who I am as an artist, and 'the other girl' is the perfect next song to showcase this," the singer said. "It's a dark and angsty story song that is completely different than 'homecoming queen,' and really anything else I've gotten to share to date."

"Having Halsey , who is a massive country fan and close friend, as a part of it, adds a magic that I will be so excited to hear on my favorite radio stations," she added.

Ballerini and Halsey performed "The Other Girl" on CMT Crossroads in March.

Halsey released her third studio album, Manic, in January. She will take part in Jersey 4 Jersey, a benefit concert for coronavirus relief in New Jersey, Wednesday, along with Bruce Springsteen and other New Jersey natives.