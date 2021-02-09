Kellyanne Conway's daughter Claudia Conway will audition for the ABC reality singing competition American Idol.

Conway, the 16-year-old daughter of Kellyanne Conway , a former adviser to president Donald Trump , and George Conway, an attorney and a founding member of the Lincoln Project, will audition during the show's Season 19 premiere.

ABC confirmed the news and teased Conway's audition in a video Monday. The teaser shows Conway taking the American Idol stage, where she introduces herself as the daughter of "high-profile political figures."

"Very nervous but very excited," she says in another clip.

Conway shared a video on TikTok from the American Idol set in November.

"Hey guys, I'm here at American Idol confessional," she said. "I met Ryan Seacrest today and I have my audition soon, so stay tuned for that. Very, very nervous but very excited."

American Idol Season 19 will premiere Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. Judge Katy Perry appeared on Good Morning America with her fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie on Monday and said the new season is "all about love."

"This season is all about love. And the fact that all you need is love," Perry said. "I think as a world we've experienced a little bit of a loss of love, not being able to be with the people we love."

"I experienced a huge influx of love when my daughter came into our lives, so I definitely was able to give more love this season," she added, referencing Daisy, her daughter with Orlando Bloom

Perry and Bloom welcomed Daisy in August. Perry said in an interview Monday on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that becoming a mom is the best decision she's made.