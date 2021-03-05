Kelly Rowland says she's reluctant to watch the new documentary about Britney Spears.

The 40-year-old singer discussed the documentary, The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears , during Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Rowland came to fame with the girl group Destiny's Child, which released five albums between 1998 and 2004. The group was a contemporary of Spears, who released her debut studio album, ...Baby One More Time, in 1999.

Framing Britney Spears, released on Hulu in February, explores Spears' conservatorship battle and her treatment in the media. On WWHL, Rowland said she hasn't seen the documentary.

"I'm having a hard time wanting to watch it," she said.

Spears does not appear in the documentary and has not addressed the project publicly.

"I really respect the fact when artists actually say, 'This is a documentary, it's okay to watch this,'" Rowland said. "I respect their space and their privacy and their point of view. And their story, what they feel their story is, from their brains, their hearts, their mouths. So, I try and respect that."

"But everybody says they really enjoy it, so that's great," she added.

Rowland reflected on how life in the public eye has evolved from paparazzi and journalists to include people on social media.

"Now it's social media, and social media is people," she said. "From her perspective, [the negativity came from] journalists and all these people in the media. But now social media is people. So people need to just be kind. Period."

On WWHL, Rowland also discussed how Kanye West suggested he produce a Destiny's Child gospel album.

"I was really surprised," she said. "I don't think I ever thought about a DC gospel album at all, but how cool."

Rowland also addressed how West name-checked her in his song "Power."

"I was honored, because I just feel like there are ... so many brown-skinned women ... in which I saw myself," she said.

Rowland released a new single, "Black Magic," in February.