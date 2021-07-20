Kelly Ripa will release her first book in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

ET Canada reported Tuesday that Ripa, 50, will publish Live Wire, a book of personal essays.

In Live Wire, Ripa will explore "childhood, motherhood, marriage, her career, and the intersection of all the above -- putting her thoughtfulness, assertiveness and deep understanding of the dynamics of gender and power on full display."

People confirmed the news and said the book will be a "sharp, funny, and honest collection of real-life stories" from Ripa.

Ripa will share how she met her husband, Mark Consuelos, her experiences with chauvinism on set, and "many, many moments of utter mortification."

Ripa hinted at the book in an interview with Parade in October, saying she hoped to work on more off-camera projects.

"I've been writing a lot, so my goal ultimately would be to eventually get off camera and start working behind the camera more in that creative aspect because I really do enjoy the writing process so much," she said.

Ripa hosts Live with Kelly and Ryan with Ryan Seacrest.