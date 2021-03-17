Kelly Marie Tran discussed how leaving social media had a positive impact on her life while appearing on A Little Late with Lilly Singh.

Singh, on Tuesday, asked Tran about deciding to leave social media once she entered the public spotlight.

"The decision for me was really about my own mental health and recognizing that I can still be in this world and I can still give parts of myself. But having healthy boundaries and recognizing what's healthy for me is the only way I can make sure that I'm in a place where I can continue to do this sort of work and continue to find myself being vulnerable in ways that I think I want to as an artist," Tran said.

"Leaving social media honestly was one of the best things I ever did. I'm just so much happier. I'm really proud of myself for doing something that I think my agents really disagreed with at the time," she continued.

Singh asked Tran if she experiences imposter syndrome and about the pressures of being the first to do something in Hollywood. Tran is the first actress of Southeast Asian descent to lead a Disney animated movie in her latest film, Raya and the Last Dragon.

"Whenever it is the first, there's this sort of pressure of feeling like you have to live up to something or feeling like you have to prove yourself for an entire group of people," Tran said.

"And there's also for me, I think the thing that actually makes it worth it, is me remembering that at the end of the day being the first is really cool, but what's more important to me is making sure that I'm not the last whatever that thing is," she continued.

Tran also played Hot Celebs, Cold Reads, which tasked the 32-year-old with performing iconic lines from animated films while taking direction from Singh.

The late night host had Tran read lines from Aladdin as a judge and lines from Hercules as a cheerleader.