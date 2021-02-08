Disney is giving a glimpse of the new movie Raya and the Last Dragon.

The studio aired a trailer for the animated film Sunday during Super Bowl LV.

In the preview, Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina voice the titular Raya, a warrior princess, and Sisu, a water dragon who is the last of her kind in existence. Raya and Sisu work together to try and unify the world of Kumandra.

"Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when sinister monsters known as the Druun threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity," an official synopsis reads.

"Now, 500 years later, those same monsters have returned and it's up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the last dragon in order to finally stop the Druun for good. However, along her journey, she'll learn that it'll take more than dragon magic to save the world -- it's going to take trust as well."

Raya and the Last Dragon is written by Qui Nguyen and Adele Lim and is directed by Don Hall and Carlos Lopez Estrada. The film also features the voices of Gemma Chan Sandra Oh and Benedict Wong

Raya and the Last Dragon opens in theaters and premieres on Disney+ on March 5.

Tran is known for playing Rose Tico in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, while Awkwafina recently starred in Crazy Rich Asians and The Farewell.