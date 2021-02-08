Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina voice 'Raya and the Last Dragon' in trailer for Disney film
UPI News Service, 02/08/2021
Disney is giving a glimpse of the new movie Raya and the Last Dragon.
The studio aired a trailer for the animated film Sunday during Super Bowl LV.
In the preview, Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina voice the titular Raya, a warrior princess, and Sisu, a water dragon who is the last of her kind in existence. Raya and Sisu work together to try and unify the world of Kumandra.
"Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when sinister monsters known as the Druun threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity," an official synopsis reads.
"Now, 500 years later, those same monsters have returned and it's up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the last dragon in order to finally stop the Druun for good. However, along her journey, she'll learn that it'll take more than dragon magic to save the world -- it's going to take trust as well."
