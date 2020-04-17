Kelly Clarkson detailed on The Tonight Show how the late, great Aretha Franklin once made her cry tears of joy.

Clarkson told host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday that she performed "My Country, 'Tis of Thee" at former President Barack Obama 's second inauguration.

The American Idol alum was unaware that Franklin had performed the same song four years earlier at Obama's first inauguration. Clarkson said she freaked out once she discovered what happened.

"I was like, I don't want to be compared to that. That's like every time you sing a national anthem everyone always talks about Whitney Houston's and it's like, can you not compare me to her like that's not fair," Clarkson said.

Franklin was asked about Clarkson's performance and said that it was magnificent.

"I cried. Not joking, I was in the studio making a record at the time and I bawled because I was like, I'm done. I have succeeded," Clarkson said.

Clarkson recently released a new single, "I Dare You." The track was recorded in multiple languages.