Kelly Clarkson reveals she "never wanted" to marry ex-husband Brandon Blackstock
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 01/14/2024
Kelly Clarkson has revealed that she never wanted to marry her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.
"I never wanted to get married the first time," Kelly, 41, toldPeople in a recent interview.
The former The Voice judge and American Idol winner filed for divorce from Brandon in June 2020, and the pair finalized their divorce in March 2022.
"[Brandon] had children, a religious background, and it was important, I think, for him," the iconic singer said of marriage.
"But I've never been that person. Because I've been through a couple divorces in my family, I just don't like to put any weight on it."
Since Kelly isn't exactly looking to become someone's wife again, she's in no rush to find love again.
"Dating sucks. It's so awkward," Kelly admitted. "I was single until I was, like, 30, and I forgot how really good at that I am."
Kelly apparently isn't totally ruling out that she may get married again, but she said her children -- daughter River Rose, 9, and son Remington Alexander, 7 -- need to be grown and living on their own before she'd even consider it.
"For my kids, I definitely would never even think about it until they're out of my house," Kelly shared with the magazine.
Brandon's first marriage was to Melissa Ashworth, with whom he shares daughter Savannah, 21, and son Seth, 17.
Kelly and Brandon, who is the son of her former manager Narvel Blackstock, tied the knot in 2013, and then they welcomed River and Remington together.
Brandon and Kelly had a lengthy battle in court over custody of their kids and spousal support. Kelly was reportedly awarded more than $2.6 million from Brandon, her former manager and producer of her self-titled talk show, in November 2023.
The California Labor Commissioner ruled that Brandon had violated the state's Talent Agencies Act by handling many of Kelly's deals, including her coaching stint on The Voice, which should have been managed by the singer's agents at Creative Artists Agency, according to People.
Kelly therefore promises that the next man in her lifeÂ will be successful on his own and independent.
"I told a friend [that my future partner] would have to be an individual that brings their own life to the table without needing anything from me," Kelly said. "It's far more romantic to say, 'I want you, but I don't need anything.'"
Kelly is just thankful to have been able to express herself through music. She channeled a lot of her emotions into her latest album, "Chemistry," which earned a 2024 Grammy nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album.
"I cannot express how appreciative I feel for having that kind of healthy outlet," Kelly shared.
"Because the level of depression and things that come with divorce or grieving is extraordinarily hard. You feel alone, and it's just a blessing to be able to have that outlet for those emotions that are overwhelming."
Kelly explained that the album was a release for her and a way to feel in control of her life again.
"[I felt like], 'I'm taking my power back.' That sounds very therapy, but that's because I love therapy, and I think it's important to have those tools to navigate your life and relationships," Kelly said.
Kelly has also settled into her new home in New York City and appears to feel content and happy going into Season 5 of her talk show.
The singer, who previously lived in Los Angeles, gushed to the magazine, "I love my kids. I have my family and friends, I have my jobs. It's all these beautiful things that are working really well. I'm really good right now, I'm having a good time."