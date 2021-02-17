Kelly Clarkson will speak with first lady Jill Biden during an interview next week.

The 38-year-old singer and television personality said Wednesday that she will visit Biden, 69, at the White House during the Feb. 25 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"I'm going to the White House, y'all!" Clarkson said in a video. "First lady Dr. Jill Biden and I are hanging from The Kelly Clarkson Show. I'm so excited."

The episode, titled "The Kelly Clarkson Show: White House Edition with the First Lady, Jill Biden," will mark Biden's first solo interview since her husband, Joe Biden, was inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States in January.

During the episode, Clarkson will put on a special Kellyoke performance, requested by Biden and performed in the East Room of the White House. Biden will share what inspired her Kellyoke song choice.

In addition, Clarkson and Biden will discuss Biden's commitment to education, military families, cancer research and uniting the country, and answer questions from a live virtual audience.

The Kelly Clarkson Show premiered in September 2019 and was renewed in December for Seasons 3 and 4. The talk show is in its second season.