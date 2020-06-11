Kelly Clarkson and her husband, Brandon Blackstock, are headed for divorce.

ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment Tonight reported Clarkson, 38, filed for divorce from Blackstock June 4 in Los Angeles after nearly seven years of marriage.

Us Weekly confirmed the split Thursday. The Blast said Clarkson and Blackstock recently put their family home up for sale.

Clarkson and Blackstock married in October 2013 and have two children together, daughter River Rose, 5, and son Remy Alexander, 4. Blackstock has two other children, daughter Savannah, 18, and son Seth, 13, from his previous marriage.

Blackstock, River, Remy and Seth wished Clarkson a happy birthday in a sweet video message in April.

"Happy birthday, baby. I love you more than you'll ever know," Blackstock said in the clip.

Clarkson has been filming her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, from home amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. She is slated to perform July 3 as part of the Today concert series.