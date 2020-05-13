Peter's mother Barbara Weber has been a huge fan of Kelley since the star and previously called the Chicago attorney her "favorite" out of Peter's Season 24 The Bachelor bachelorettes, and now it appears Kelley's mother has become very fond of Peter.
Kelley, 28, took to Instagram on Sunday to wish her mother, Connie Flanagan, a happy Mother's Day.
"Instagram vs. reality," Kelley captioned two photos with Connie from Kelley's college graduation. "Happy Mother's Day to best mom out there! Love you my little twin @connieflanagan."
An Instagram user commented, "I wanna know your mum's opinion on Peter lol," to which Kelley then replied, "She loves him!"
Peter, 28, later wrote in the comments section, "My two favorite Connies" with a red heart, and Kelley responded with a kiss-blowing emoticon.
Peter's parents, Barbara and Peter Weber Sr., also didn't hesitate to share their thoughts.
"Can't wait to meet Connieï¸," Barbara wrote.
And Peter Sr. also commented, "How beautiful," on the photos of Kelley with her mother.
Peter and Kelley's romance is clearly blossoming since they confirmed rumors they're dating with a TikTok video of them singing Akon's "Don't Matter" on May 1 and then went Instagram official on May 2 when Peter posted a sweet photo of the couple embracing in the cockpit of a small plane.
On Tuesday, May 12, Kelley posted two photos on Instagram in which she and Peter were both dressed in camouflage in the middle of the woods.
One photo showed Peter carrying Kelley in his arms, while the second picture featured Kelley sitting on Peter's shoulders.
"I know I'm a handful.. good thing you have two hands," Kelley captioned the images.
Peter and Kelley, the pilot's fifth-place finisher on The Bachelor, have been self-quarantining with each other for well over a month now in Kelley's hometown of Chicago amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Peter denied onThe Viall Files podcast in early April he and Kelley were dating; however, he expressed at the time their relationship status could change and he could definitely envision being Kelley's partner in the future.
"I'd be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened... I think the world of her," Peter told Nick Viall.
Barbara apparently viewed Kelley as her topThe Bachelor pick all season long.
Shortly after the finale aired, Kelley recalled to Us Weekly, "[Barbara] waved to me in the stands [at the finale] and then she tried to pull me down and she asked one of the producers, 'Hey! Can you go get her? I want to meet her!'"
"So one of the producers came and grabbed me and she just started hugging me profusely... She was like, 'You were my favorite since Day 1! I love you! You're beautiful!'" Kelley said.
Before Peter and Kelley reunited, Barbara also commented on one of Kelley's Instagram photos from the show and wrote, "We need to do lunch and go shopping for the day."
Barbara additionally called the brunette beauty "elegant, classy, intelligent, [and] stylish" on social media.
Peter and Kelley first met when they bumped into each other in a Malibu hotel last year before filming began.
Because they supposedly had instant chemistry, Kelley decided to compete for his heart on The Bachelor, which began filming in September 2019.
Peter told Nick on his podcast last month that he continued to run into Kelley after the show taped in a series of chance-meetings, including at the Super Bowl and one night when he was hanging out with Dylan Barbour, Devin Harris and Kristian Haggerty.
"[My] jaw drops. I was like, "This is insane! What are the odds of this?!' Peter shared on The Viall Files at the time.
"So we chat, we end up hanging out and that's when I got her number. We started to communicate and just stay in touch."
Madison claimed on Kaitlyn Bristowe's podcast on the April 21 episode neither Peter or Kelley -- her supposed best friend on The Bachelor's 24th season -- warned her they'd be spending time together.
Madison said she was "definitely hurt and thrown off" by Peter and Kelley's reunion in Chicago, especially since Peter had allegedly begged for them to get back together just two days before he was spotted in Kelley's hometown in late March.
(Peter claimed there's more to Madison's story that she left out).
