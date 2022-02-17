Kellan Lutz and his wife, Brittany Lutz, have a baby boy on the way.

The 36-year-old actor and Brittany Lutz announced the sex of their unborn second child on Wednesday.

Brittany Lutz shared the news on Instagram alongside a video of herself with Lutz and their daughter, Ashtyn Lilly, who turns one year old this month.

The video shows Brittany Lutz with an elaborate contraption that Lutz prepared to unveil the sex of their unborn child. Brittany Lutz had to pull on ribbons and count over 100 coins to learn she is expecting a son.

"It's a.....!!!!! Kellan really had me on a roller coaster with this one," she captioned the post.

Former Miss USA winner Nia Sanchez and singer Jordin Sparks were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Oh my goodness! What a roller coaster! So exciting! Congratulations!" Sanchez wrote.

"AHHHHH CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!" Sparks said.

Lutz and Brittany Lutz married in November 2017 and announced this month that they are expecting their second child.

"2 under 2 in 2022," Lutz said on Instagram. "God is Good! Babies are the Best! Love you forever and always @brittanylynnlutz."

Lutz is known for playing Emmett Cullen in the Twilight movies. He most recently played Ken Crosby in the CBS series FBI and FBI: Most Wanted.