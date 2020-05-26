Kel Mitchell is going to be a dad of four.

The 41-year-old actor and comedian is expecting a son with his wife, Asia Lee-Mitchell.

Mitchell and Lee-Mitchell already have a 2-year-old daughter, Wisdom. Mitchell also has a 21-year-old son, Lyric, and an 18-year-old daughter, Allure, with his ex-wife, Tyisha Hampton.

Mitchell and Lee-Mitchell announced their baby news in an Instagram video Monday. The video shows the couple performing the TikTok #WipeItDownChallenge.

"#wipeitdownchallenge Gender reveal!!" Mitchell captioned the post.

Fifth Harmony singer Ally Brooke and comedian Yamaneika Saunders were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"KEL!!!! Omg congratulations!!!! God bless your beautiful family," Brooke wrote.

Mitchell came to fame on the Nickelodeon series All That and Kenan & Kel. More recently, he was the runner-up in Season 28 of Dancing with the Stars.

