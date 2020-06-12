Keke Palmer appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss the protests surrounding the death of George Floyd and the viral video of herself speaking with National Guardsmen.

Palmer was recently filmed asking National Guardsmen to march with protesters. The clip, which has garnered 25 million views, shows the National Guardsmen deciding not to march, but they do take a knee alongside protesters.

"I just felt like why can't they be with us, marching with us," Palmer said Thursday about her decision to speak with the National Guardsmen.

"I feel like there's such a division being created in society right now from every angle whether you're in the military, whether you're black, white whatever. I just felt like we all need to come together and I think I just was really overwhelmed. I didn't know really what I was saying, I was just really speaking from my heart," she continued.

Floyd, 46, was an unarmed black man who died while handcuffed and pinned to the ground by police in Minneapolis on Memorial Day. Officer Derek Chauvin was videotaped placing his knee on Floyd's neck who said "I can't breathe." Chauvin and the three other officers involved have been fired and charged.