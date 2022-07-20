Keke Palmer gave a preview of her Password talents during an appearance alongside Michael Cera on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

While Palmer was mostly on the show to promote her role in Jordan Peele 's highly anticipated horror film Nope, the actress will also be hosting an updated version of the Password gameshow starting Aug. 9.

It was fitting, then, that she got to participate in the round of the game Tuesday alongside The Tonight Show band leader Questlove. Show host Jimmy Fallon was teamed up with his other guest, actor Michael Cera.

Password involves the two teams feeding clues to each other to try and guess a secret mystery word. Fallon and Cera won the first two rounds, correctly guessing the words "snorkel" and "enchilada," but Palmer and Questlove pulled out the victory by guessing "toothpick" at the end of the game.

Beyond playing the game, both Palmer and Cera sat down with the Tonight Show host for individual interviews.

Palmer spoke briefly about her experience hosting Password, which Fallon executive produced.

"We did Password together, and it was the most fun I've ever had," Fallon said. "I loved working with you so much."

Palmer talked about the celebrity guests that had joined them for the game, including Meghan Trainor. She also described Martin Short as "making me laugh the entire time," adding that he was "so funny."

The 28-year-old actress also spoke about working with Jordan Peele in Nope, revealing that she had only worked with him once previously during a short sketch when she was 17.

"He was so nice," Palmer said of the director. "That was kind of like the first time that I had really been like, 'okay, I'm doing comedy,'" adding that she owed it to Peele to have gotten her into her love of sketch comedy.

"There's a lot going on, you're definitely going to have some spooky vibes," Palmer said of Nope. "The horror that [Peele] puts in the films is really a metaphor for the horrors of the world, so I think you'll really relate to it."

Palmer also touched on her participation in a recent event with Vice President Kamala Harris, saying that she made the vice president laugh by doing an impression of her.

Fallon's other Password guest, Michael Cera, also spoke to the host and described playing the game as "so much fun."

"I love [The Tonight Show], so tonight -- I haven't been here in a long time and I just wanted to show you my appreciation," Cera told Fallon, proceeding to present him with a check for $1,433. The actor jokingly said that he chose the amount because that's what his accountant told him he could afford.

Similarly to Palmer, Cera was also in studio to promote his new movie, Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank. The actor stars in the title role alongside Samuel L. Jackson

Paws of Fury was produced by iconic comedy director Mel Brooks, and is a loose adaptation of his 1974 film Blazing Saddles. Cera described him as "so funny," adding that he had never met Brooks while working on the film, but had met him years prior during a random encounter in Culver City, Calif.