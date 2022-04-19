Keith Urban supports Nicole Kidman at 'The Northman' premiere
UPI News Service, 04/19/2022
Celebrity couple Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban walked the red carpet together Monday.
Kidman and Urban, both 54, attended the Los Angeles premiere of Kidman's film The Northman at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.
The couple got close as they posed for photos, with Urban giving Kidman a kiss on the cheek at one point. The actress wore a high-neck chartreuse Prada dress with feather and beaded embellishment.
Kidman and Urban married in June 2006 and have two daughters together, Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, 11. Kidman discussed their early relationship on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in September.
