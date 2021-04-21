Keith Urban performs with Breland and Nile Rodgers in a new music video.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 53-year-old country music singer released a video Wednesday for the song "Out the Cage" featuring Breland and Rodgers.

The video shows Urban, Breland and Rodgers performing amid smoke from a smoke machine on set. It also features images of different people from across the country.

"Out the Smoke" appears on Urban's 11th studio album, The Speed of Now Pt. 1, released in September. The song is the first track on the album, which Urban discussed in an interview with Billboard the same month as the album's release.

"I always sequence my albums like it's a show. I think if anybody were to go back and listen to the first song on every one of my albums you'd be like, 'Yeah, that's how you open a show; that would be the first song on the set list,'" Urban said.

"It just had all the energy and propulsion and genreless-ness that I wanted to open this particular album as well," he added of "Out the Smoke."

The Speed of Now Pt. 1 also features the singles "We Were," "God Whispered Your Name" and "One Too Many."

Urban recently appeared on Taylor Swift's "That's When," a song from Swift's Fearless (Taylor's Version) album. Urban said in an interview with The Ellen DeGeneres Show last week that he was at a shopping mall food court when Swift first sent him her Fearless (Taylor's Version) songs.