Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton will host the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 18 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.

Guyton made the announcement on Twitter Thursday by posting a video of Urban video-calling her and asking if she wanted to co-host the ceremony with him.

Urban and Guyton performed together at last year's ACM Awards in September, which Urban also hosted. This will be Urban's second time hosting the event.

The 2021 ACM Awards will be broadcast live from three venues in Nashville including the Grand Ole Opry House, Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe.

Guyton is nominated for New Female Artist of the Year at the event. Urban, who has won 15 ACM Awards in total, received two nominations for Music Event for the Year for his song "One Too Many" with Pink and for appearing on Thomas Rhett's "Be A Light" alongside Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott and Chris Tomlin.

"I'm beyond thrilled to be co-hosting with my friend Mickey. I love that finally everyone will get to see her infectious energy and uber creative spirit in full light," Urban said in a statement.

"Last year I had the opportunity to perform at the Academy of Country Music Awards with someone I long admired, Keith Urban, and this year I am incredibly excited to share hosting duties with him. As I've said before 'if you can see it, you can be it.' and it's such an honor to step onto the ACM stage as the first ever Black woman to host the show. Over the years, the Academy of Country Music has always been a home for me through opportunities both onstage and throughout their work on diversity and inclusion. This is a moment of great significance for me and I am thrilled to share it with all the fans," Guyton said.