Keith Urban to launch 'The Speed of Now' tour in June 2022
UPI News Service, 12/01/2021
Keith Urban is going on tour in 2022.
The 54-year-old country music singer announced North American dates for his The Speed of Now world tour Wednesday.
The North American leg begins June 17, 2022, in Tampa, Fla., and ends Nov. 5 in St. Paul, Minn. Ingrid Andress will join Urban as his opening act.
Urban told People he's looking forward to "re-igniting that person-to-person connection I feel with everyone that comes out to see our shows."
"It's pure magic when you look out and see everyone just letting loose. I've really missed that!" he said.
Urban will perform his hits and new songs from his album The Speed of Now Part 1, released in September.
"After two years we're finally gonna get the chance to play some of the new songs we haven't done live before. We'll throw in a bunch of the songs that everyone comes to hear, a couple of which we'll rework a bit, and it's really gonna be tough to get us off the stage," he said.
Here's the full list of North American dates for The Speed of Now tour:
June 17, 2022 - Tampa, Fla., at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 18 - West Palm Beach, Fla., at iThink Financial Amphitheatre
July 8-9 - Toronto, Ontario, at Budweiser Stage
July 10 - Canandaigua, N.Y., at CMAC
July 15 - Cleveland, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center
July 16 - Cincinnati, Ohio, at Riverbend Music Center
July 22 - Mansfield, Mass., at Xfinity Center
July 23 - Bangor, Maine, at Maine Savings Amphitheater
July 24 - Gilford, N.H., at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 29 - Holmdel, N.J., at PNC Banks Arts Center
July 30 - Bristow, Va., at Jiffy Lube Live
July 31 - Camden, N.J., at BB&T Pavilion
Aug. 4-5 - Jacksonville, Fla., at Daily's Place
Aug. 6 - Orange Beach, Ala., at The Wharf Amphitheater
Aug. 12 - Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 13 - Raleigh, N.C., at Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Aug. 14 - Virginia Beach, Va., at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Aug. 18 - Rogers, Ark., at Walmart AMP
Aug. 19 - St. Louis, Mo., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 20 - Des Moines, Iowa, at Iowa State Fair
Aug. 26 - Detroit, Mich., at DTE Energy Music Theatre
Aug. 27 - Indianapolis, Ind., at Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 28 - Milwaukee, Wisc., at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Sept. 1 - Lake Tahoe, Nev., at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
Sept. 3 - Mountain View, Calif., at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sept. 8 - Phoenix, Ariz., at Footprint Center
Sept. 9 - San Diego, Calif., at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 10 - Los Angeles - The Forum
Sept. 15 - Salt Lake City, Utah, at Usana Amphitheatre
Sept. 16 - Denver, at Ball Arena
Sept. 17 - Wichita, Kans., at Intrust Bank Arena
Sept. 22 - Grand Rapids, Mich., at Van Andel Arena
Sept. 23 - Columbus, Ohio, at Nationwide Arena
Sept. 24 - Chicago, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Sept. 29 - Kansas City, Mo., at T-Mobile Center
Sept. 30 - Oklahoma City, Okla., at Paycom Center
Oct. 1 - Fort Worth, Texas, at Dickies Arena
Oct. 6 - Lexington, Ky., at Rupp Arena
Oct. 7 - Nashville, at Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 8 - Atlanta, at State Farm Arena
Oct. 13 - Savannah, Ga., at Enmarket Arena
Oct. 14 - Knoxville, Tenn., at Thompson Boling Arena
Oct. 15 - Charleston, S.C., at Charleston Coliseum
Oct. 21 - Uncasville, Conn., at Mohegan Sun Arena
Oct. 22 - Long Island, N.Y., at UBS Arena at Belmont Park
