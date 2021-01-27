The second half of Season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead is set to premiere on April 11, AMC announced Wednesday.

The new episodes will feature three new characters played by Deadwood icon Keith Carradine, The Good Wife actor John Glover and Sin City alum Nick Stahl.

Aisha Tyler -- whose directing credits include CSI, Roswell NM and Axis -- helmed one of the episodes.

"As Morgan's (Lennie James) bid to free the remaining members of the group becomes bolder, Virginia (Colby Minifie) grows increasingly desperate to find her sister and protect the settlements from forces working inside and outside her walls," a synopsis of the upcoming episodes said.

"The second half of Season 6 reveals the impact of what living under Virginia's control has done to each person in this group, who once saw themselves as a family. New alliances will be formed, relationships will be destroyed, and loyalties forever changed. When everyone is forced to take sides, they discover the meaning of, 'The End is the Beginning.'"