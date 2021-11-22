Bodyguard and It's a Sin actress Keeley Hawes has signed on to star in Crossfire, a three-part BBC thriller, set in the Canary Islands.

ADVERTISEMENT

The British broadcaster said Monday that production is already underway on the miniseries which was created and written by Louise Doughty whose credits include Apple Tree Yard.

"This is a drama about a group of ordinary people caught up in an extraordinary event -- a gun attack on the hotel where they are staying," Doughty said in a statement.

"In extremity, each character is faced with a set of dilemmas: and at the heart of it is Jo, who booked the holiday and unknowingly put her family and friends -- and herself -- at risk. I'm fascinated by the idea of how so-called ordinary people respond to intense pressure and I couldn't be more excited to have written this drama for Dancing Ledge Productions and the BBC and to have the amazing Keeley Hawes in the star role."

Tessa Hoffe is directing the program. The cast includes Josette Simon, Anneika Rose, Lee Ingleby, Daniel Ryan, Vikash Bhai, Hugo Silva, Alba Brunet, Shalisha James-Davis and Ariyon Bakare.