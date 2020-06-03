Keegan-Michael Key talked about the protests happening nationwide following the death of George Floyd and the ways people can take action by supporting criminal justice reform on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The frustration that people are feeling, the anger that people are feeling, is a manifestation of a systemic problem," Key told Colbert on Tuesday.

"So I'm trying to figure out how do we cut into the system and the way I think we do that is by supporting organizations that do things like criminal justice reform and voter rights reform and voting reform," he continued. "Things where you can replace somebody with a person who wants to abide by the law, or wants to use the law to help all of the citizens of the nation."

Key also talked about how police treat him differently as a famous black man. Key mentioned how seeing films or shows about a person allows others to see them as human.

"When you watch a person in a movie or on a television show, you see them in a story. You feel like they're struggling against things that you've struggled against. So you see them as a person and I think that is an aspect of celebrity, is that the police officer sees you as a person whether you're black or Hispanic or white, " he said.

Floyd, 46, was an unarmed black man who died while handcuffed and pinned to the ground by white police officer Derek Chauvin. The officer, who placed his knee on Floyd's neck, has been fired and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The event sparked protests nationwide.