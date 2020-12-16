Key, best known for his comedic roles, currently appears in musicals Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey and The Prom. The actor has also wrapped up production on another musical for Apple TV+.
"This was not part of the plan at all," Key told Corden while speaking with the late night host virtually on Tuesday.
The 49-year-old said he performed in musicals in high school but was always more interested in portraying characters and diving into their motivations.
"I always just wanted to get into the character part. That's what I always wanted to do. I was like, 'So what is the second gambler on the left in Guy and Dolls thinking though? What's his motivation?'' Key said.
"I was almost immediately going to go in a different direction and so the fact that it's come full circle like this is really fantastic. It's really fun," he continued.
Key praised Streep and explained how easy it was to work with her in developing a scene.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
"All of sudden she's not Meryl Streep anymore. She's just like a really fantastic acting partner and that's kudos to her because she makes an effort to make you feel comfortable. She wants you to be able to open up and be as brave and fearless as you can," Key said.
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.