Neo extends his hand outward and is joined by Trinity and a younger Morpheus (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) alongside other new characters in the poster released on Wednesday.
Neo and the others are all wearing sunglasses and donning trench coats.
"Return to the source," reads the tagline.
The Matrix Resurrections, from returning director Lana Wachowski, is coming to theaters and HBO Max on Dec. 22. Lana Wachowski previously helmed the three previous Matrix films with her sister, Lilly Wachowski.
Lana Wachowski also penned the script with David Mitchell and Aleksander Hemon.
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.