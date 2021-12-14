Keanu Reeves addressed the classic sad Keanu meme while appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Colbert, on Monday, pointed how the meme was referenced in Reeves' new comic book series BRZRKR, which the actor co-wrote with Matt Kindt. Ron Garney provides the art.

The sad Keanu meme uses a photo of a sad looking Reeves eating food by himself on a bench.

"I'm just eating a sandwich man," Reeves said about the famous meme before Colbert asked if he was actually sad in that moment.

"I was thinking. I had some stuff going on. I was hungry," he said.

Colbert mentioned how photos of Reeves have become popular memes, stating that people like to attach meaning to images of the actor.

This caused Reeves to launch into a rendition of "Lean on Me," but the 57-year-old changed the lyrics to "meme on me."

Reeves next stars in The Matrix Resurrections, which comes to theaters and HBO Max on Dec. 22.

