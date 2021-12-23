Lionsgate has announced it is pushing back the release date of John Wick: Chapter 4, starring Keanu Reeves, to March 24, 2023.

The hitman action-thriller had been scheduled to open in theaters on May 27, 2022.

Donnie Yen, Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick, Bill Skarsgard, Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson and Ian McShane co-star alongside Reeves in the movie, which was directed by Chad Stahelski.

Chapter 3 - Parabellum earned more than $300 million worldwide when it was released in 2019.

Reeves can now be seen in The Matrix Resurrections, which was released Wednesday in theaters and on HBO Max.