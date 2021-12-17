Legacies star Kaylee Bryant has left the show after four seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 24-year-old actress thanked fans in an Instagram post Thursday following her final episode on the CW series.

"As a fan of The Vampire Diaries universe myself, I am so grateful to the fans and will love them always and forever for welcoming and accepting me into this world," Bryant wrote.

Bryant had played Josie Saltzman since the Legacies premiere in 2018. In her post, she celebrated the legacy of her character, who is pansexual.

"Josie has helped so many beautiful humans feel comfortable in their sexuality, and I hope her legacy lives on so that one day everyone feels free to love whoever they want regardless of gender," she said.

Executive producers Julie Plec and Brett Matthews told TVLine that it is possible for Bryant to return in the future.

"While it's heartbreaking to say goodbye to such a beloved Super Squad member, we wish Kaylee happiness and success. We look forward to watching her career grow in the future, and our door at Legacies will always be open to her, because the world is simply a better place with Josie Saltzman in it," the pair said.

Thursday's episode showed Josie (Bryant) leave Mystic Falls and say goodbye to her girlfriend, Finch (Courtney Bandeko).

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Legacies is a spinoff of The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, which are based on the L.J. Smith book series. Legacies centers on Hope Mikaelson ( Danielle Rose Russell ) as she attends the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted.

Aria Shahghasemi, Jenny Boyd, Quincy Fouse, Matt Davis, Chris Lee, Ben Levin and Leo Howard also star.

Bryant will star with Ryan Phillippe in the upcoming film The Locksmith.