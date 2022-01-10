Kaya Scodelario has given birth to her second child with husband Benjamin Walker.

"You made it here little one. Starting the new year with so much love in our hearts & in our home," Scodelario said on Instagram recently alongside a photo of herself holding her newborn at the hospital alongside Walker.

"Plus poop and puke, lots of that too," she continued.

The actress has not disclosed the baby's gender.

Scodelario, 29, and Walker, 39, got married in 2015 after starring together in film The Moon and The Sun. The couple are also parents to a 5-year-old son whose name they have chosen to keep private.

Scodelario announced in September that she was pregnant with her second child. The actress recently starred as video game character Claire Redfield in Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, which came to theaters in November.

Scodelario is also known for starring in The Maze Runner series, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and Skins. Walker starred in Jessica Jones.