American Idol judge Katy Perry says Season 19 is "all about love."

The 36-year-old singer and television personality said on Monday's episode of Good Morning America that Daisy Dove, her daughter with Orlando Bloom , inspired her to give more love in the new season of American Idol.

Perry appeared on GMA remotely with fellow American Idol judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. GMA host Amy Robach asked Perry if becoming a mom changed the way she judged the new season.

"This season is all about love," Perry said. "And the fact that all you need is love. I think as a world we've experienced a little bit of a loss of love, not being able to be with the people we love."

"I experienced a huge influx of love when my daughter came into our lives, so I definitely was able to give more love this season," she added.

American Idol Season 18 premiered in February 2020 and was completed remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On GMA, Richie said it was a great feeling to reunite with Perry and Bryan on the new season.

"We are not only reunited, but it's on another level," Richie said. "There is never a dull moment with this crew right here. What makes it so beautiful this time around is, because we were virtual before, when we saw each other, when we actually got back together, it was more of a love fest than we had the last time we were together.

"It's really very special. This particular group is, for me, I have more fun with this, Robin, than you ever could possibly imagine," he told GMA host Robin Roberts. "These guys are absolutely off the chain."

Perry gave birth to her daughter in August and returned to the American Idol set in October.

"Air hugs all around! We're SO happy to be back on set, safe and sound, and ready to find the next superstar!" the American Idol official Instagram account said at the time.

American Idol Season 19 premieres Sunday on ABC.