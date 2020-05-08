Katy Perry will release a new song next week.

The 35-year-old singer and television personality announced Thursday on Instagram that she will release the single "Daisies" on May 15.

Perry shared the news alongside promo art that shows her smiling in a field of yellow flowers. "Daisies" is the first single from Perry's forthcoming fifth studio album.

"The first single from #KP5 is called #DAISIES and she's coming MAY 15, 2020," Perry captioned the post. "THE MUSIC MUST GO ON."

Perry's fiance, actor Orlando Bloom, voiced his support in the comments.

"My favorite," he wrote, adding heart and flame emojis. Perry is expecting her first child, a baby girl, with Bloom.

Fans speculated "Daisies" is a collaboration with Taylor Swift after Swift shared a photo of herself wearing a sweater with flowers on it shortly after Perry's post.

Perry is a judge on the ABC series American Idol, which appeared to make a reference to Swift's album 1989 after Perry announced "Daisies."

"We can't wait to play this like 1,989 times in a row," the show's official Twitter account wrote.

Perry and Swift famously feuded for years but reconciled in June 2019. Perry said in an interview with Capital FM in August that she's open to collaborating with Swift.

"I think she's really intelligent and there's lots of layers to her," Perry said of Swift.

Perry's most recent album, Witness, was released in June 2017. She has since released several singles, including "Never Really Over," "Harleys in Hawaii" and "Never Worn White."

Perry and the other American Idol judges are filming the show remotely amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. NBC's The Voice is also filming at home, which coach Kelly Clarkson said has been a chaotic experience.