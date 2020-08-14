The 35-year-old actress released a new video for her song "Smile" on Friday.
In "Smile" video, a pregnant Perry plays a video game featuring circus performers and a spider woman as the final boss. Perry is dressed as her clown-like character as she plays the game.
Perry previously released a performance video for "Smile" in July which featured her dressed as a clown.
"Smile" is the second single to debut from Perry's forthcoming sixth studio album of the same name. The album also features the single "Daisies," which Perry released a music video for in May.
Perry will release Smile on Aug. 28. The album's release was delayed due to "unavoidable production delays" due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
"Thanks for being so flexible in this time... it's a wild one, for sure, but I hope the patience will be worth the wait," Perry said in July.
Perry is expecting her first child, a daughter, with her fiance, actor Orlando Bloom. Bloom said in an interview with The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon this week that he's "so excited to have a daddy's little girl."
Bloom already has a 9-year-old son, Flynn, with his ex-wife, model Miranda Kerr. He and Perry got engaged in February 2019.
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.