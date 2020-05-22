Katy Perry is kicking off Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series.

The 35-year-old singer gave an at-home performance of her new song "Daisies" during Friday's episode of the ABC morning show.

"Daisies" is the first single from Perry's forthcoming fifth studio album, known as KP5. Perry performed the song from a flower-themed stage in her backyard.

Perry also performed her song "Never Really Over," released in May 2019.

Perry released a music video for "Daisies" last week. The singer, who is pregnant with her first child with her fiance, Orlando Bloom, bares her baby bump in the video.

Perry said on Instagram last week that "Daisies" has new meaning for her since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"I wrote this song a couple months ago as a call to remain true to the course you've set for yourself, regardless of what others may think," she said. "Each of us is one in more than seven billion, with our own story of strength and resilience to tell."

Perry performed "Daisies" during the American Idol Season 18 virtual finale Sunday. American Idol host Ryan Seacrest returned to TV Tuesday after fans speculated he had a stroke during the finale.

