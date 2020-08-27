Katy Perry has given birth to her first child, a baby girl named Daisy Dove Bloom, the singer and her fiance Orlando Bloom have confirmed.

The baby's birth was first announced by the official UNICEF Instagram page on Thursday alongside a black and white photo of the couple holding Daisy's hand.

The post included a statement from Perry and Bloom who also reposted the image and message. Perry and Bloom are Goodwill Ambassadors for UNICEF.

"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," the couple said before explaining how they were fortunate to experience a peaceful birthing experience.

"Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever," Perry and Bloom said.

Perry and Bloom announced that they have set up a donation page to help support UNICEF.

"In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB's arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your [heart emoji] can bloom with generosity," they said.

Perry first announced she was pregnant with her first child in March with the release of her music video for "Never Worn White." Bloom is also the father of 9-year-old son Flynn who he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Perry and Bloom became engaged on Valentine's Day in 2019. The pair have had an on-again, off-again relationship since 2016.