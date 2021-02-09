Katy Perry on Jimmy Kimmel Live discusses life as a new mom to daughter Daisy Dove Bloom and parenting with her fiance, Orlando Bloom.

"It's the best decision I ever made in my entire life," Perry said about becoming a mom on Monday's show.

Perry and Bloom announced the birth of their daughter in August. Bloom is also the father of 10-year-old son, Flynn, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

"I have family and support and I've got an incredible fiance who's done this before," Perry said of Bloom.

"He's been amazing, incredible and we're so in love and we're so grateful."

Perry appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live with long dark hair, a change from her short blonde hairstyle. Perry later revealed that she was wearing a wig on her Instagram Stories.

"I like to keep people on the edge of their seats but also when mom has a night off, she leans all the way in," Perry said about the different look.

Perry returns to the judges table alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan for American Idol Season 19, which premieres Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.