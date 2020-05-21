Katy Perry, Mariah Carey, John Legend and more have joined the lineup for Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series.

Sia, Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong , Megan Thee Stallion, Skip Marley and H.E.R., Bebe Rexha , The Black Eyed Peas, Old Dominion, Ellie Goulding , Kygo featuring OneRepublic and Valerie Broussard and Shaggy, featuring Sting, have also joined the Summer Concert Series, which will run through August.

Each artist will perform virtually from their homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Perry will kick things off on Friday with a performance of her new single "Daisies."

Kygo, featuring OneRepublic and Broussard, will perform on May 29 , Armstrong will perform on June 5, Sia on June 26, Old Dominion on July 3, Shaggy, featuring Sting, on July 10 and Megan Thee Stallion on Aug. 21.

Carey, Rexha, Black Eyed Peas, Goulding Skip Marley and H.E.R.'s concert dates will be announced at a later time.