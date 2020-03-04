Katy Perry is giving back by holding a bushfire relief concert in Australia.

The 35-year-old singer and "American Idol" judge shared plans Sunday for "Fight On," a free show for firefighters and communities affected by the Australian bushfires.

Perry will perform March 11 at Pioneer Park Recreation Reserve in Bright, Victoria. Tickets will be given to emergency services personnel and residents of fire-affected areas in Victoria.

"As a native Southern Californian, I know firsthand the devastation of wildfire across my home communities, and was particularly [heartbroken] by the Australian bushfires," Perry wrote on Instagram.

"Australia has always given me so much love and support so FIGHT ON is one way to return that love, and help provide a little bit of joy to a country that's given me so much joy."

"Tickets to the concert are free and being distributed to emergency services who helped save lives and property as well as local residents from fire-affected communities," she said.

"Again, thank you to my Australian community for always being one of my biggest champions. I hope I can return the support to you."

Perry will also perform Sunday at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final in Melbourne.

She will perform two songs during the pre-game show and a one-hour post-match concert.

In an interview with the Australian magazine Stellar, Perry said the Australian bushfires broke her heart.

"I sympathize because my hometown, Santa Barbara, had terrible fires where we lot members of the community. I remember my parents and brother evacuating several times, so I know what it's like not knowing when you wake up if your family home will be there," she said.

Perry also discussed her relationship with fellow singer Taylor Swift. The pair ended a years-long feud in 2019.

"Well, we don't have a very close relationship because we are very busy, but we text a lot," Perry said of Swift.