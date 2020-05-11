Katy Perry says her fifth studio album is coming in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 35-year-old singer and television personality confirmed a 2020 release for her album, known as KP5, during a Facebook Q&A with fans Sunday on Mother's Day.

Perry said she intends the release the album, despite any challenges presented by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"In California, you know, there's going to be a lot of rules and ways of doing things -- we're not just going to go back to normal," she said. "I'm going to put out a record this year, quarantined or not, because we ain't gonna let no coronavirus stop us from dancing, even if we're dancing in our homes."

The American Idol judge said the album's songs "could be helpful and empowering and hopeful and joyful" amid the health crisis.

Perry will release a first single from the album, titled "Daisies," on Friday. The song is rumored to be a collaboration with Taylor Swift

"It's a song for all of the dreams that you guys have been dreaming about, and all the things you want to achieve," Perry said.

Perry performed during the Disney Family Singalong: Volume II special Sunday evening on ABC. She performed the song "Baby Mine" from Dumbo alongside her dog Nugget while dressed as Mrs. Jumbo and Dumbo, respectively.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Perry is expecting her first child with her fiance, actor Orlando Bloom. She announced in April that she is pregnant with a baby girl.