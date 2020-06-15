Katy Perry and the Black Eyed Peas are set to headline Rock the Vote's virtual Democracy Summer 2020 event on Thursday at 8 p.m. EDT.

The event will be livestreamed on democracysummer.org and Democracy Summer's YouTube and Facebook pages.

Rock the Vote wants to encourage young Americans to get out and vote on Nov. 3, Election Day. Rock the Vote has partnered with the Voto Latino Foundation, When We All Vote, March For Our Lives and more on Democracy Summer.

Chuck D of Public Enemy, Eve and Ne-Yo are also set to perform. Rosario Dawson and Logan Browning of Dear White People are serving as hosts of the livestream which will include speakers and activists.

Amara La Negra, Big Freedia, Dove Cameron, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Cory Booker, Rep. John Lewis, Sec. Julian Castro, Leslie Grace, Little Miss Flint, Lucy Hale, Max, Michael K. Williams, Saweetie, Skylar Astin, Sofia Carson, Sunny Red Bear and more are also set to make appearances.