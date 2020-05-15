Katy Perry is back with new music.

The 35-year-old singer and television personality released a video Friday for the song "Daisies."

The video opens with Perry singing in a field of flowers. The pregnant singer later strips down and bares her baby bump.

"Daisies" is an empowering track about perseverance and being yourself.

"They said I'm going nowhere tried to count me out / Took those sticks and stones, showed 'em I could build a house / They tell me that I'm crazy, but I'll never let them change me / 'Til they cover me in daisies, daisies, daisies," Perry sings.

Perry, who is expecting her first child with actor Orlando Bloom , said on Instagram that "Daisies" has new meaning for her amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"I wrote this song a couple months ago as a call to remain true to the course you've set for yourself, regardless of what others may think," the star wrote. "Recently, it has taken a new meaning for me, in light of what the whole world is experiencing. Each of us is one in more than seven billion, with our own story of strength and resilience to tell."

"DAISIES is out now. I hope it will be the soundtrack to going for your dreams now... especially the ones we left behind," she said.

"Daisies" is the first single from Perry's forthcoming fifth studio album, known as KP5. Perry discussed the album in a Q&A with fans this week, and will release the record Aug. 14.

Perry will perform "Daisies" during the American Idol Season 18 virtual finale Sunday.