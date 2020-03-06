Katy Perry announced that she is pregnant with her first child in her new music video for "Never Worn White."

The singer and "American Idol" judge, who is engaged to actor Orlando Bloom , displays her baby bump at the end of the video which was released on Thursday.

"Omg so glad I don't have to suck it in anymore," Perry tweeted after the video premiered.

Perry sings about getting married and starting a family in "Never Worn White."

"'Cause I've never worn white/ But I wanna get it right/ Yeah, I really wanna try with you/ No, I've never worn white/ But I'm standing her tonight/ 'Cause I really wanna say I do," she sings on the track.

Perry and Bloom got engaged in February 2019 after dating on and off since 2016.

Bloom shares 8-year-old son Flynn Christopher with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.