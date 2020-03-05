Katy Perry announced that she is pregnant with her first child in her new music video for "Never Worn White."

Perry, who is engaged to actor Orlando Bloom , displays her baby bump at the end of the video which was released on Thursday.

"Omg so glad I don't have to suck it in anymore," Perry tweeted after the video premiered.

Perry sings about getting married and starting a family in "Never Worn White."

"'Cause I've never worn white/ But I wanna get it right/ Yeah, I really wanna try with you/ No, I've never worn white/ But I'm standing her tonight/ 'Cause I really wanna say I do," she sings on the track.