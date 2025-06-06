"I just finished my second month of treatment, and if you're asking how long treatment is -- technically forever," Katie said while wearing a baseball cap and T-shirt.
"I am optimistic about medical advancements in the future. Fingers crossed as a stage 4 girly. But right now, after finishing two months of my medication, my hair is coming out in an unnatural amount of clumps. I'm working on that."
Katie continued: "I'm losing my memory, that's great. Going through customs and them being like, 'Where are you coming from?' And I looked at him and I was like, 'I don't remember. I don't remember.'"
Katie also recalled getting into a "little disagreement" with her husband Jeff Arcuri, whom she wed earlier this year, and not being able to form her arguments.
"I was like, 'This has happened before,'" Katie recalled telling Jeff.
"He was like, 'When?' I was like, 'I don't know but I know it has!' We're able to laugh about it now."
Katie, appearing a little upset and deflated, vented about how "cancer is sh-t."
"Sometimes I'm like, 'Stop feeling bad for yourself,'" she noted. "But then other times, I'm like, 'No, you're allowed to feel bad for yourself. Cancer f-cking sucks.'"
Katie also explained in her candid video how she's chosen to treat the cancer that has spread to her liver with Histotripsy at NYU instead of undergoing radiation or ablation.
Histotripsy is a non-invasive technology that uses focused ultrasound energy to destroy liver tumors.
After sharing that she entered medically induced menopause last month, Katie said she needs to switch to a new medication -- after the first one "didn't work -- to suppress her hormones and ovaries.
"I got my period. That's not supposed to happen... and if [my new medication] doesn't work, I'm going to have to get my ovaries taken out. Not ideal," Katie told her followers.
But Katie said, after enjoying a nice vacation with Jeff in Italy, she's back "at it again" in New York City.
"I'm trying to live my best life as a f-cking cancer patient. Sorry, I'm not going to edit that out... I want this to be my truth, I guess," The Bachelorette alum concluded.
Katie shared last month how, because she's HER2 positive, she'd be undergoing an alternative treatment plan for her cancer.
"I now have the option to do hormone-blocking therapy instead of chemotherapy. I'll be taking a drug called Kisqali, which is a targeted oral therapy, Letrozole, which is an anti-estrogen pill, and Zoladex, which is a once-a-month shot which will shut down my ovaries and help reduce estrogen."
Katie called her treatment plan "a cookbook of recipes to help fight this," and she added, "The approach we're going to be taking is going to give me the best chance at long-term control with less side effects."
However, Katie wrote in the caption of her April post how chemotherapy is not completely off the table yet if the cancer grows again.
Katie said she and Jeff will have a bigger wedding, complete with personalized vows, after she beats cancer.
"It was this kind gesture of him saying, truly, in sickness and in health," Katie gushed to Us Weekly.
"He is proving that he's here to stay. He shows up every day and he does it in ways that just continue to surprise."
Jeff apparently decided that he wanted to be Katie's husband, officially, when she begins her treatment.
"I want to be able to be in the hospital with her and just be like, 'My wife's in there.' There's more power to that," Jeff said. "I don't want to be not with you for any of this."
Katie, who competed on Matt James' The Bachelor season before starring on The Bachelorette's seventeenth season, saw Jeff for the first time in March 2024 on Instagram and sent her friend a video clip of one of his standup acts. Katie told her friend that Jeff was going to be her "future husband."
After talking on the phone for three to six hours daily, Katie and Jeff met in person for the first time in Los Angeles in early May 2024. The pair then in August 2024.
Katie added how Jeff's humor helps her and he's been to "every single appointment" with her thus far and administered all of her IVF shots.
"[Chemotherapy] does raise the risk of you not being able to conceive. Knowing that we wanted kids in the future, we thought, 'Okay, let's do IVF just to have that option.' We dedicated two weeks before doing anything else breast cancer wise to doing IVF," Katie previously shared.
"A lot of women don't even realize that you can take 10 days to dedicate time to your reproductive health and your future family plans. We were able to retrieve 17 eggs and of those 17, six became embryos."